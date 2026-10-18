At 45, Brian Reyelt achieved a feat that combined physical endurance and solidarity by completing 11,988 burpees in 24 hours and raising more than US$22,000 for breast cancer research. The personal trainer from Georgia, United States, set the mark in November 2023 and was recognized by Guinness World Records.

Behind the challenge was one main reason: his wife had survived breast cancer. With the goal of contributing to research into the disease, Reyelt turned an extreme test of endurance into a charitable campaign aimed at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

How did Brian Reyelt manage to do 11,988 burpees in 24 hours and break a world record?

Brian Reyelt, a personal trainer from Georgia, U.S., completed 11,988 burpees in 24 hours between November 11 and 12, 2023, in Roswell. According to Guinness World Records, he was 45 years old when he set the mark that surpassed the previous men’s record of 10,856 repetitions, set by Joe Reverdes in 2022.

The challenge required a strategy to manage the effort throughout the day since Reyelt began at a pace of about 750 repetitions per hour during the first four hours and then slowed down to save time for rest. He took 10-minute breaks per hour and maintained a relatively steady pace until hour 16, when exhaustion forced him to reduce the repetitions per set and add shorter rest periods. On average, he did nearly 500 burpees per hour.

The physical strain had consequences since two days after the attempt, Reyelt was hospitalized for five days with a staph infection that originated in a wound on a knuckle. The trainer explained to Guinness that he did the burpees resting on his fists because of a wrist injury.

Why did he do the challenge to raise more than $22,000 for breast cancer research?

Behind the record was a personal motivation, paying tribute to his wife, a breast cancer survivor. Reyelt decided to link his physical challenge with a charitable campaign to raise funds for research into this disease at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, a center specializing in cancer research and treatment in Boston, Massachusetts.

The initiative managed to raise more than $22,000, according to Guinness World Records’ March 19, 2024 publication. In addition to seeking a world record, Reyelt wanted to show that it was possible to overcome the limits a person believes they have and raise awareness about a disease that had affected his family closely.