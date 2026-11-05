The Social Security Administration (SSA) sets the conditions workers must meet to qualify for retirement benefits. However, not everyone can retire at the same age or receive the same monthly amount, since benefits depend on several factors.

The U.S. retirement system includes a minimum age to apply for benefits, a set number of work credits, and a calculation based on each taxpayer’s earnings history.

How does the U.S. retirement system work?

The U.S. retirement system is administered by the SSA, the agency responsible for providing retirement benefits to workers who meet the age and contribution requirements set by the federal government.

During their working lives, workers contribute to Social Security through payroll taxes . These contributions help fund benefits for current retirees and also build a work record that is used to determine future eligibility.

The system works through the accumulation of Social Security credits, which are earned from work income. However, earning the required credits does not mean everyone can retire at the same age or receive the same amount.

What are the requirements to retire?

According to the SSA, workers need to earn at least 40 Social Security credits, equivalent to 10 years of work, to qualify for retirement benefits.

In addition, workers must meet the age requirements set by the program:

Age 62: the earliest age to claim retirement benefits, although the monthly payment is permanently reduced for starting before full retirement age.

Between 66 and 67: full retirement age, depending on the worker’s year of birth.

Age 70: the age through which delayed retirement credits can be earned, boosting the monthly benefit for delaying the claim beyond full retirement age.

How are credits earned?

According to the SSA, credits are earned from work income subject to Social Security taxes, for both employees and self-employed workers.

During 2026, the set amounts are:

Two credits: after earning $3,780.

Three credits: after earning $5,670.

Four credits: after earning $7,560.

Workers can earn up to four credits per year, regardless of how much they earn above the set limit.

Credits stay on a worker’s Social Security record even if they change jobs or stop working temporarily.

How is each person’s retirement benefit calculated?

The SSA calculates retirement benefits based on the work income recorded over a worker’s lifetime and the age at which they begin receiving payments.

To determine the monthly benefit, the agency considers factors such as:

work earnings, adjusted under Social Security rules.

Contributions to the system: income subject to Social Security taxes is counted, up to the annual limit.

Retirement age: claiming benefits before full retirement age reduces the monthly amount, while delaying until age 70 can increase it.

In 2026, the annual limit on earnings subject to Social Security tax is $184,500. That means income above that amount will not be counted toward boosting that year’s benefit. For 2027, that limit will rise to $192,300.

Estimated average monthly benefits: 2026 vs. 2027

According to SSA figures, benefits will increase 3.6% in 2027:

Retired workers:

2026: $2,095. 2027: $2,170.

Retired couples (both receiving benefits):

2026: $3,238. 2027: $3,355.

Aged widows and widowers:

2026: $1,936. 2027: $2,005.

Disabled workers:

2026: $1,642. 2027: $1,701.



These are estimated average amounts, so what each beneficiary receives will depend on their earnings history, contributions, and benefit conditions.