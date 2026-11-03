Every year, Alaska does something no other US state matches at this scale: it sends residents a direct share of the earnings from its Permanent Fund, created in 1976 to save part of the state’s oil revenue. It isn’t a federal stimulus check or a needs-based benefit. The amount comes from dividing the available earnings by the number of eligible people, which is why it changes from year to year.

For 2026, the figure came in at $1,200 per person, but the payment calendar causes confusion because the money doesn’t reach everyone on the same day. With November underway, the useful question isn’t whether Alaska pays, but which round you fall into and what to check so you don’t get left out.

The 2026 PFD is $1,200 per person, and it includes a $200 energy relief payment. It doesn’t land all at once: the state pays it in rounds, depending on when each application is approved.

The first round went out on Oct. 1 by direct deposit for people cleared by Sept. 18. The second came on Oct. 22, with deposits and mailed checks.

What happens in November

If your application shows “Eligible-Not Paid” status on Nov. 11, payment arrives on Nov. 19. Anyone who misses that cutoff moves to the Dec. 17 run, which closes on Dec. 9.

Unpaid applications from earlier years are included too. The quickest way to check yours is myPFD, the official portal.

Most Alaska Permanent Fund Dividend recipients have already been paid, but November brings another payment date for those still waiting. Shutterstock

Who qualifies, and who doesn’t

This year’s dividend required living in Alaska for all of 2025 and intending to stay indefinitely. Absences longer than 180 days are only allowed for reasons the law specifically lists.

Applications are accepted only from Jan. 1 to March 31. Late filings are denied by law, with narrow exceptions for people with disabilities or service members in hazard zones. It’s too late to apply for 2026.

Details that prevent surprises