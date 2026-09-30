The snack board represents a sacred moment for lovers of charcuterie and cheese tasting, who find in a gastronomic dish not only the union of their favorite flavors, but also the excuse to share a moment with their loved ones.

This table with a variety of foods to combine - usually served before main meals - was the star of a historic milestone in Paris last July 8, which was recorded in the famous world ranking Guinness World Records.

The French food brand Michel et Augustin created in Paris the largest snack board in history with a weight that reached 1,103 pounds, that is, about 500.626 kg.

The largest snack board in history: a milestone recorded in the Guinness World Records

According to the information provided by the official ranking website, the products displayed belong to a specific line of the brand that has the AOP label.

The National Institute of Origin and Quality of France explains that the label (AOP) “refers to a product in which all stages of production are carried out according to the know-how recognized in the same geographical area, which gives it its characteristics.” This designation is valid throughout the European Union and under that category:

The raw materials and products must come from the same territory

Producers have to follow specific requirements, defined by professionals with processes approved by the EU.

The products are subject to spot checks

The chefs worked for two days to have ready the seven different types of cured meats and seven cheeses, eleven varieties of vegetables and fruits, and five types of jams and chutneys that made up the snack board.

What foods were part of this board

According to what was reported, among the types of meat were Coppa, Chorizo, serrano ham, Bayonne ham, Saucisson sec and Rosette, while the cheeses were Beaufort, Sainte-Maure-de-Touraine, Roquefort, Cantal, Parmigiano Reggiano, Ossau-Iraty and Comté.

There were jams in varieties such as fig, strawberry and cherry, and onion chutney along with cherry tomatoes, pepper, pickles, carrots and other fruits and vegetables.

Thus, there were 25 employees of the brand in total in charge of putting together this snack board, which was then shared with Parisians so they could taste and witness this record-breaking moment.