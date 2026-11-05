WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with certain iPhones starting Nov. 30, 2026, when the app updates the minimum operating system requirements needed to keep using the service.

According to WhatsApp's official Help Center, starting Nov. 30, 2026, only iPhones with iOS 15.15 or later installed will be compatible.

Which iPhone models will stop being compatible with WhatsApp starting Nov. 30?

The change will affect iPhones that cannot be updated to iOS 15.5. Older models that do not support this version include:

Original iPhone, iPhone 3G and iPhone 3GS.

iPhone 4 and iPhone 4s.

iPhone 5, iPhone 5c and iPhone 5s.

iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus.

By contrast, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, first-generation iPhone SE and later models compatible with iOS 15.5 will be able to keep using WhatsApp if they have that version or a newer one installed.

How can you tell whether your phone will still work with WhatsApp?

iPhone users can check which operating system version is installed by going to Settings > General > About.

If the device is running iOS 15.1, 15.2, 15.3 or 15.4, it will need to be updated to iOS 15.5 or later to keep using the app after Nov. 30.

To look for an available update, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

WhatsApp says it will send notifications inside the app before dropping support for an operating system and will remind users that they need to update it.

If the iPhone does not allow a compatible version to be installed, users will need to use another device that meets the requirements to keep using WhatsApp.