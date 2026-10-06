Harvard, one of the most prestigious universities in the world, makes available to anyone, free of charge and over the internet, the course with which thousands get started in the world of programming. No prior knowledge or living in the United States is required.

Harvard’s short course that teaches programming from scratch

It is CS50: Introduction to Computer Science, the introductory programming course at the University of Harvard. It is one of the most popular and recognized courses of its kind in the world, with millions of enrollments over the years.

It is designed to start from scratch: it does not require prior experience and guides the student through their first steps in computational thinking and coding.

CS50 tops the ranking of the most popular online courses in history compiled by the specialized site Class Central, which places it in first place by number of enrollments. That is why it is often cited as one of the best and most influential programming courses in the world.

How long it lasts and how much it costs

According to Harvard itself, the course lasts about 5 weeks, with an estimated commitment of 10 to 20 hours per week. It is also self-paced. In other words, you can start at any time and progress according to your own schedule.

As for the cost, the course is free. It offers a free completion certificate through the CS50 platform for those who complete the assignments and final project. There is also a paid verified version of the certificate (Harvard lists it at around $219), for those who want that additional credential.

What you learn

CS50 covers the fundamentals of computing and programming with several languages and topics, including:

Languages: C, Python, SQL, and JavaScript, as well as HTML and CSS for web development.

Concepts: algorithms, data structures, abstraction, resource management, security, and software engineering.

The course combines classes, programming exercises, and a final project in which the student applies what they have learned.

How the certificate is obtained

To access the certificate, you must complete the programming assignments and the final project satisfactorily. The free version of the certificate does not require identity verification. The verified one (paid), however, does and is usually used to add to a résumé or a professional profile.

Beyond Harvard’s prestige, CS50 has become a classic entry point into programming because of the quality of its teaching and because it opens the possibility of learning one of the most in-demand skills in the job market at no cost and from anywhere in the world.