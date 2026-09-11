Starting November 1, 2026, applicants under 25 who are getting their first driver’s license in Washington will have to complete a new online course on work zone and first responder safety.

The requirement applies specifically to people obtaining their first license. It does not mean that every driver under 25 who already holds a Washington driver’s license will have to take the course.

Who will have to complete the course?

The new requirement applies to applicants who are under 25 years old and applying for their first driver’s license in Washington.

The Washington State Department of Licensing (DOL) says the course will be an additional education requirement for these applicants beginning November 1, 2026.

What will the new course cover?

The course will focus on work zone safety and first responder safety. It is designed as an online course and will be free for applicants who are required to complete it.

The new course is separate from the traditional driver training requirements. Washington’s rules for applicants aged 18 and older otherwise allow them to apply for a first license without completing a traditional driver training course or obtaining a learner permit, subject to the applicable testing and licensing requirements.

Washington will require first-time license applicants under 25 to complete a new online safety course starting November 1, 2026. Chat GPT | IA

When does the change take effect?

The new requirement will take effect on November 1, 2026. From that date, applicants under 25 seeking their first Washington driver’s license will need to complete the course as part of the process.

Drivers who already have a license are not required to take the course simply because they are under 25. The change specifically concerns people getting their first license.