The State Department sets out a series of requirements for citizens to renew their passports entirely online. However, this option is available only to those who meet certain conditions related to age, the document’s validity and travel plans.

Those who are not eligible to apply online will have to use other renewal options, such as mailing in the application or appearing in person at an agency or passport center. There are also specific situations in which neither option is available and a new passport must be requested.

What are the requirements to renew a passport online?

According to the State Department, U.S. citizens must meet all of the following requirements to qualify for digital renewal:

Have a passport that was valid for 10 years.

The document must be set to expire within the next year, or must have expired less than five years ago.

Be at least 25 years old.

Not need to change personal information, such as the name or sex on record.

Not plan to travel abroad during the six weeks after submitting the application.

Be physically in a U.S. state or territory when completing the procedure.

Have the previous passport in hand and make sure it is not damaged or mutilated.

Not have reported the document lost or stolen.

A credit or debit card is also needed to pay the applicable fees, along with a digital passport photo and personal information such as a Social Security number and an emergency contact.

What should people who are not eligible for online passport renewal do?

People who do not meet the requirements for digital renewal can still use other options, depending on their specific situation:

The State Department offers two options:

Renewal by mail: This allows applicants to send in the application and required documents without having to complete the process online.

In-person renewal: Applicants can schedule an appointment at an agency or passport center to submit the documents in person.

In what situations can none of the renewal options be used?

Not everyone excluded from digital renewal can automatically turn to mail renewal or an in-person application.

For example, people whose passports have been reported lost or stolen or who need to replace a damaged document must follow specific procedures and cannot use the online renewal system.

What should you do if you cannot renew your passport?

If a person does not meet the requirements to renew their passport through any of the available options, they must start a new passport application instead of continuing with a renewal.