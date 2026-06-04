When people talk about higher education in Latin America, many automatically think of the large universities in Brazil or Mexico. However, the latest international ranking of the best academic institutions once again crowned a public university that, in addition to leading the region, offers free education to millions of students.

The best university in Latin America

This is the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), which once again ranked as the best university in Latin America in the QS World Ranking prepared by the British consultancy Quacquarelli Symonds.

UBA once again managed to position itself as the highest-ranked Latin American institution within one of the most prestigious university rankings in the world. The report evaluates factors such as:

Academic reputation

Research quality

Graduate employability

International recognition

Teaching quality

No tuition fee is required to study

One of the most striking aspects of UBA is that:

It does not charge tuition

It does not charge fees for attending classes

It maintains open access for national and foreign students

This sets it apart from many elite universities in Latin America and the rest of the world.

An institution recognized globally

The University of Buenos Aires has:

More than 300,000 students

Dozens of faculties and institutes

Thousands of researchers

Extensive scientific output

It has also trained five Nobel Prize winners, presidents, prominent scientists, and international leaders in multiple disciplines.