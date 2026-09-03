The mayor of New York, Zohran Mamdani, banned the use of generative artificial intelligence —such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini— for students in public schools below ninth grade. The measure, presented as a moratorium of at least one year, prevents the use of these tools in exams, homework, and practical assignments.

Mamdani made the announcement this Wednesday during a press conference, as part of what he defined as a comprehensive artificial intelligence policy for the city’s schools. The mayor said that so far, there is no study that shows the benefits of using AI in primary and middle school students.

Which students does the AI ban in New York schools apply to?

The restriction applies exclusively to students in elementary and middle schools, that is, those below ninth grade. Mamdani clarified that it is a temporary moratorium and not a permanent ban for that group of students.

The mayor linked the decision to other technology restrictions already in force in New York classrooms, such as the ban on cell phones and the limit on the use of social media promoted by Governor Kathy Hochul. According to Mamdani, these policies seek to protect students from the effects of technology until they are ready to handle it.

What the AI moratorium includes in New York schools

Use of generative artificial intelligence in exams

Use of AI in school homework

Use of AI in practical assignments

What happens with high school students and what comes next?

High school students, starting in ninth grade, are not affected by the ban. Mamdani noted that these students will take part in five educational programs on artificial intelligence, focused on its opportunities and risks, without the technology replacing interaction with teachers.

The announcement comes amid the dispute between City Hall and the teachers’ union over a salary increase that Mamdani’s administration is seeking to block in court. The United Federation of Teachers, which backed the mayor in the election, joined the case last week to defend the law that guarantees the salary increase.