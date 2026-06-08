Millions of workers and students in the United States already have one of the most anticipated dates of the second half of the year marked on their calendars. The federal calendar includes a new national holiday that will lead to a long weekend and that, moreover, is considered the unofficial end of the summer season in much of the country.

The Government declared a holiday for this Monday

In the United States, Labor Day is celebrated every year on the first Monday in September. In 2026, the date will fall on Monday, September 7, creating a three-day long weekend for millions of people.

Labor Day was created to recognize the contributions of American workers to the country’s economic and social development. The holiday originated in the late 19th century, amid industrial expansion, and over time became one of the most important federal holidays in the United States.

A new long weekend is coming across the entire country

Labor Day will be celebrated on Monday, September 7, 2026. This will allow for an extended break made up of:

Saturday, September 5

Sunday, September 6

Monday, September 7 (federal holiday)

Which services will be affected?

Since it is a federal holiday, numerous institutions suspend their activities. Among them:

Government offices

Federal courts

Banks

Post offices

Various public agencies

Some private companies also give their employees the day off.

The unofficial end of summer

Although astronomical summer continues for a few more weeks, Labor Day is traditionally considered the symbolic end of the summer season in the United States. That is why during those days the following are usually held: