En esta noticia
The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the requirements that all drivers in the state must meet regarding their traffic fines to avoid severe penalties that could interfere with the validity of their driver’s license.
In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a point system, the amount of which will depend on the violation being committed.
When the permitted point limit is exceeded over two years of driving, the driver’s license will be suspended by the authorities.
Driver’s licenses will be taken away from those who do not prove they are free of these fines
According to the authorities, the Driver Violation Point System is the method used to “identify and take action against high-risk drivers“.
In that context, those who accumulate 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.
Those who claim that another person committed the violation will be allowed to request a hearing.
Driver’s licenses: how traffic fine points are counted for the record
According to the official table shared by the DMV, points for violations are assigned as follows
- Speed not specified: 3 points
- Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points
- Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points
- Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points
- Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points
- More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points
- Speeding in a work zone: 8 points
- Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points
- Aggravated operation without a license: 11 points
- Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points
- Reckless driving: 5 points
- Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points
- Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points
- Failure to exercise due care while driving: 5 points
- Facilitating aggravated operation without a license: 5 points
- Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points
- Inadequate brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points
- Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points
- Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points
- Improper passing, unsafe lane changes, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points
- Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points
- Failure to yield: 3 points
- Railroad crossing violation: 5 points
- Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points
- Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points
- Inadequate brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points
- Any other traffic violation: 2 points
“A permanent suspension means that your driver’s permit or driving privilege is taken away for a certain period of time,” the DMV states. In these cases, the length of the suspension period will be specified.