The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) details on its official website the requirements that all drivers in the state must meet regarding their traffic fines to avoid severe penalties that could interfere with the validity of their driver’s license.

In this jurisdiction, fines are reflected in a point system, the amount of which will depend on the violation being committed.

When the permitted point limit is exceeded over two years of driving, the driver’s license will be suspended by the authorities.

Driver’s licenses will be taken away from those who do not prove they are free of these fines

According to the authorities, the Driver Violation Point System is the method used to “identify and take action against high-risk drivers“.

In that context, those who accumulate 11 points within 24 months will have their driver’s license suspended and will not be able to continue driving legally with this document.

Those who claim that another person committed the violation will be allowed to request a hearing.

Driver’s licenses: how traffic fine points are counted for the record

According to the official table shared by the DMV, points for violations are assigned as follows

Speed not specified: 3 points

Between 1 and 10 mph over the speed limit: 3 points

Between 11 and 20 mph over the speed limit: 4 points

Between 21 and 30 mph over the speed limit: 6 points

Between 31 and 40 mph over the speed limit: 8 points

More than 40 mph over the speed limit: 11 points

Speeding in a work zone: 8 points

Alcohol- or drug-related driving incident: 11 points

Aggravated operation without a license: 11 points

Oversized vehicle colliding with bridges: 8 points

Reckless driving: 5 points

Passing a stopped school bus: 8 points

Leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury: 5 points

Failure to exercise due care while driving: 5 points

Facilitating aggravated operation without a license: 5 points

Participating in speed contests or races: 5 points

Inadequate brakes (employer’s vehicle): 4 points

Following another vehicle too closely (tailgating): 4 points

Use of a mobile phone or electronic device while driving: 5 points

Improper passing, unsafe lane changes, or driving in the wrong direction: 3 points

Violation related to a traffic light, stop sign, or yield sign: 3 points

Failure to yield: 3 points

Railroad crossing violation: 5 points

Leaving the scene of an incident involving property damage or a domestic animal: 3 points

Violation of a safety restriction involving a child under 16 years old: 3 points

Inadequate brakes while driving the employer’s vehicle: 2 points

Any other traffic violation: 2 points

“A permanent suspension means that your driver’s permit or driving privilege is taken away for a certain period of time,” the DMV states. In these cases, the length of the suspension period will be specified.