When buying eggs, it is very common to wonder what the differences are between white eggs and colored eggs, and which of these two options is more beneficial in nutritional terms.

However, despite the great debate that exists on this point, experts assure that the shell color does not determine the quality, nutritional value, or taste of the egg.

White Eggs or Brown Eggs: What Is the Difference

The main difference between the two lies in the breed of hen that lays them, so when choosing, the bird’s diet, its upbringing, and the freshness of the product are other factors that are advised to prioritize over color.

The Harvard School of Public Health explains on this point that different hen breeds can produce white, cream, brown, blue, green, and even speckled eggs.

Color does not indicate that one egg is better or worse than another.

In general terms, hens with light plumage usually lay white eggs, while those with reddish or brown plumage usually lay brown eggs.

What type of egg is better to buy? White or brown?

Since both options provide the same nutritional profile, when choosing it is advisable to pay attention to

The freshness of the product

The expiration date

The condition of the shell

What nutrients can an egg provide

According to Harvard, eggs are a source of

Cholesterol

Protein

Choline

Biotin- vitamin B7

Vitamin A

Antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin

It is recommended to keep them in their box at 4.4°C or store them in the coldest part of the refrigerator, avoiding the side doors.