aluminum foil is an item commonly found in every kitchen, although its household uses go beyond the merely culinary.

An alternative use for this type of material is the one that proposes rubbing it over faucets to help remove surface stains and help keep them shiny .

It is important to note that the effectiveness of this trick will depend on the condition of the fixture and the type of dirt accumulated.

Rubbing aluminum foil over faucets: why it is recommended

When aluminum foil is dampened and rubbed on the surface of a faucet or tap, it can help

Remove limescale residue

Eliminate dried water stains

Restore some of the metal’s shine

Remove residues that remain stuck

The effect is enhanced on stainless steel or chrome fixtures that have surface dirt.

How to apply the aluminum foil trick on faucets: here is how it is done step by step

To apply this method you will need

Cut a piece of aluminum foil and form a ball

Dampen it

Rub gently over the affected areas

Rinse the surface

Dry with a microfiber cloth

This trick allows you to take advantage of the properties of aluminum as a gentle abrasive to remove surface deposits without resorting to harsher products.

The advice is to always use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning.