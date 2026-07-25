The migration authorities of Brazil, Venezuela and Paraguay continue applying checks to those who want to enter or leave their territories with the expired passport.

This situation can cause delays, rejections or different problems both at airports and at border crossings.

In general terms, airlines and migration agencies require that the passport be valid in order to authorize boarding or allow entry into another country.

However, there are some exceptions set out in regional agreements that cover certain cases.

What happens if you try to travel to Brazil with an expired passport?

Brazil requires foreigners to present a valid passport or travel document to enter or leave the country, in accordance with current migration rules.

Before traveling to Brazil, citizens of Mercosur countries and associated states may enter the country using only a valid national identity document , without needing to present a passport for tourist trips in most situations.

However, both the migration authorities and the airlines are authorized to refuse boarding or prevent entry if the passenger presents an expired, damaged DNI or one that does not meet the requirements established to enter Brazilian territory.

In the case of Brazilian citizens traveling abroad, they must present the documentation required by the country they are heading to. For that reason, before departing it is advisable to check that the passport or identity document is valid and in condition to be used during the trip.

What does Venezuela require to enter or leave the country?

In Venezuela, the Administrative Service for Identification, Migration and Foreigners (SAIME) establishes that international travelers must have a valid and current passport or a document enabled through international agreements.

Authorities also remind people that Venezuelan citizens must identify themselves as nationals when entering or leaving the territory.

If the passport is expired, both airlines and migration control can prevent the trip until the document is renewed.

At different times, Venezuela authorized extensions to extend the validity of expired passports. For this reason, in some specific cases it is possible to use these documents after their expiration date, as long as the conditions and rules established by the country’s migration authorities are met.

Can you enter Paraguay with an expired passport?

Paraguay requires foreigners to present a valid passport or identity document during migration checks for entry and exit from the country.

Thanks to Mercosur and associated countries agreements, people from the region can enter Paraguay using a valid national identity document for tourist trips, without needing to present a passport in most cases.

Migration authorities recommend checking that all documentation is valid before traveling , since airlines or control agencies may refuse boarding or prevent entry if the document presented does not meet the established requirements.

Likewise, people who live in Paraguay and travel abroad must carry the migration documentation and identification that corresponds to their situation, in accordance with the requirements of the destination country and current regulations.

What documentation do migration authorities review before authorizing a trip

Before allowing boarding or entry into another country, migration authorities and airlines check that the traveler’s documentation meets the requirements established for the destination.

Among the most common checks are: