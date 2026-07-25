Latin America is getting closer to breaking a new architectural record. In the city of Monterrey, Mexico , construction is advancing on the Rise Tower , a skyscraper that will reach 484 meters in height and become the tallest building in the entire region.

The megaproject was designed as a mixed-use development that will bring together housing, offices, a luxury hotel, shops, and recreational spaces in a single complex. It aims to transform the city’s urban skyline and position itself as one of the tallest skyscrapers in the world.

They are building the tallest building in all of Latin America: What will it be used for?

The Rise Tower was conceived with the goal of functioning as a “vertical city,” integrating housing, workspaces, hospitality, shops, and recreational areas in a single complex. It is intended so that residents, workers, and visitors have access to most services without leaving the building.

The tower will have 96 residential floors and a 76-meter architectural spire, which will allow it to surpass Torre Obispado, at 305.3 meters, which is also located in Monterrey.

Among the uses the building will have:

35 levels of corporate offices intended for national and international companies.

22 floors with high-end residential apartments .

10 levels occupied by a luxury hotel.

Retail spaces and service areas for shopping, dining, and everyday activities.

More than 4,300 square meters of green areas .

Around 8,000 square meters of amenities , with recreational and social spaces.

In addition, the building will include various facilities such as:

A 360° panoramic lookout.

Restaurants and dining spaces.

Exhibition areas and cultural events.

High-speed elevators.

Smart energy efficiency systems.

Fully glass facade designed to maximize natural light.

When will they finish building the tallest building in all of Latin America?

Work began in 2022 with the demolition of existing structures and site preparation. Official construction advanced rapidly between 2025 and 2026, a period in which the height was decided to be increased.

By June 2026, the building had already surpassed 345 meters in height and much of its glass facade had already been installed.