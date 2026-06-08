When traveling within the United States, federal law requires the presentation of an identification that meets Real ID security standards to allow access to the aircraft, such as a U.S. passport or a valid driver’s license.

In this context, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) clarifies that there is a group of people who, due to their year of birth, will be exempt from complying with this regulation in 2026.

Who does not require a passport or documents to fly within the United States in 2026

Minors under 18 are not required to present any type of identification to board domestic flights. Consequently, those born in the years listed below do not have to meet this requirement.

Exceptional situations

“The TSA does not require minors under 18 to present identification when traveling within the United States. However, unaccompanied minors who qualify for TSA PreCheck must present valid identification to access expedited screening ,” the authorities report.

Key documentation to meet this TSA requirement

According to the official published list, which is always subject to changes, the acceptable IDs with up to two years expired at all airports in the country are:

Some digital ID formats are also accepted, such as Apple ID, Clear ID, or Google Pass ID.

If you do not have any of the previously mentioned documents, since last February 1 a $45 fee is required as a fine for using an alternative identity verification process called TSA ConfirmID.