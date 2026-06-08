Keeping the Mexican passport up to date is an essential procedure for all Mexican citizens and naturalized Mexicans who wish to travel to and from the United States, one of the most popular international destinations.

It is also essential for Americans who intend to visit the neighboring country, since Mexican immigration law establishes as a mandatory compliance condition the presentation of “a valid and current passport without specifying a time frame.”

Not having this international ID in order can cause serious problems both with airlines and with immigration processes, even resulting in a ban on traveling or significant delays.

Essential information for Mexican citizens: how to renew your passport to travel to the United States

According to the Government of Mexico, those who need to update their passport and are of legal age must meet the following requirements at an office in Mexico or a consular office:

Present the original passport to be renewed

Provide proof of Mexican identity (It is recommended to bring a birth certificate issued by the Mexican civil registry office or by a consular office; Mexican nationality certificate; declaration of Mexican nationality by birth; naturalization certificate; citizen ID card, or consular registration certificate)

Provide valid official identification (such as an INE credential)

Although Mexico cannot deny entry to the country to its citizens, airlines are allowed to deny boarding to the aircraft to those who do not present this document in order.

Essential information for U.S. citizens: how to renew your passport to travel to Mexico

In the case of Americans, to renew the passport by mail —one of the available options— it is necessary to

Complete Form DS-82

Submit the passport to be renewed

Provide the passport photo

Pay 130 dollars for adults renewing their booklet

It is sent by postal mail according to the instructions on page 2 of the application

It is essential to note that, although in the case of the United States both the card and the passport booklet can be processed, only the latter will be valid for international air travel.