The brown stains that appear in the toilet are often related to the buildup of limescale and residue as a result of daily use.

When it comes to cleaning them, although many people turn to the toilet brush to try to restore the whitish color, this process can be tedious. Along these lines, there is a simple trick that can be used to clean this surface more easily and effectively.

How to remove brown stains from the toilet without scrubbing

One trick that can be used in these situations is to use citric acid, an ingredient known for its benefits in removing limescale and stubborn stains.

Citric acid allows the residues that adhere to the toilet porcelain to be dissolved. By acting directly on the stains, it helps loosen them more easily, making them simpler to remove afterward.

This method can be used especially when the brown marks have been building up for a long time and do not disappear with ordinary cleaning.

How to apply the trick to remove brown stains

To use this method, two ingredients are needed

1/4 cup citric acid

Hot water

The procedure in these cases is simple

Mix the citric acid with enough hot water until a paste forms.

Apply the mixture directly onto the brown stains in the toilet.

Let it sit for approximately 30 minutes.

Remove the paste and rinse.

By letting the acid work, the stains will soften and can be removed without the need for intense scrubbing.

The advice is always to use gloves and safety equipment when cleaning, as well as to keep the mixture away from the face.