White vinegar has become one of the most used ingredients for household cleaning thanks to its disinfecting and deodorizing properties.

Among the methods that have gained the most popularity in recent years is a very simple one: spraying vinegar in the shower drain.

This practice helps keep pipes in better condition and reduce the buildup of residue that often causes bad odors.

What is spraying vinegar in the shower drain for?

White vinegar helps loosen soap residue, mineral deposits, and small buildups of dirt that tend to stick to the drain over time.

It also neutralizes bad odors that can arise from constant moisture and the buildup of organic residue.

If this habit is incorporated into regular bathroom cleaning, it also helps reduce the risk of the drain starting to clog .

What are the benefits of this homemade trick?

Although it does not replace a deep cleaning when there is a major blockage, this method offers several advantages for everyday maintenance.

Among the main benefits are:

Helps eliminate bad odors from the drain.

Helps loosen soap residue and dirt.

May prevent small clogs .

Reduces the buildup of moisture and residue .

Avoids the frequent use of harsh chemical products.

Thanks to these properties, vinegar has become one of the favorite products for those looking for more natural alternatives for cleaning the home.

How should vinegar be used correctly in the drain?

Experts recommend starting by removing hair or other visible debris that may be found on the drain grate.

Then, the procedure is very simple:

Pour or spray a generous amount of white vinegar directly into the drain. Let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse with hot water to help remove loosened residue.

Many people complement this trick with baking soda , although vinegar on its own can also be useful as part of preventive maintenance.

How often should it be done?

To prevent dirt buildup and keep the drain in good condition, it is advisable to repeat this procedure once a week or, at minimum, every fifteen days.