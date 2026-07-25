Baking soda is one of the most widely used products in household cleaning tricks because of its versatility and because it can help loosen dirt and neutralize bad odors.

When baking soda is mixed with hot water, a solution is formed that many people use to make cleaning different surfaces easier.

Mixing baking soda with hot water: what it is used for

Mixing baking soda with hot water is a very common cleaning trick to help remove grease, stuck-on dirt, and some bad odors in different areas of the home. It is useful in drains, kitchen sinks, stained containers, and utensils that build up residue with daily use.

In this sense, hot water helps loosen dirt and grease, while baking soda acts as a mild abrasive and helps neutralize bad odors.

How to use the baking soda and hot water mixture

To prepare this solution, you need two or three tablespoons of baking soda and one liter of water hot (not boiling). Mix until the powder dissolves well and then you can:

Pour the mixture down the kitchen or bathroom drain and let it sit for 15 to 30 minutes before rinsing with more hot water.

Apply it to stained containers or utensils and let it sit for a few minutes before scrubbing with a sponge.

Use it to help loosen dirt on compatible surfaces such as stainless steel or ceramic, applying it with a cloth or a soft sponge and rinsing when finished.

Why they recommend mixing baking soda with hot water

Many people recommend this preparation because it requires only one ingredient that is inexpensive and easy to get. Used periodically, it can help keep some areas of the house clean and reduce bad odors.