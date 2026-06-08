The Flatiron Building in New York was lit up for the first time in its 124-year history. The exterior lighting marks a milestone in the transformation of the Manhattan architectural icon, which is moving toward reopening as a luxury private residential complex.

The project, led by The Brodsky Organization and The Sorgente Group, includes the complete restoration of the building’s Beaux-Arts facade designed by Daniel Burnham in 1902 . It was approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission.

What does the transformation of the Flatiron Building involve?

The historic 24-story skyscraper will stop being an office building and become private residences. Prices start at US$14.85 million for three-bedroom units.

The interior design, led by Studio Sofield, will incorporate original materials recovered during the work —historic hardware, wrought iron, and marble mosaics— into a contemporary residential scheme. The first residents are expected in fall 2026.

How far along is the restoration of Manhattan’s most famous building?

The facade underwent a full survey: more than 1,000 windows were replaced, thousands of terracotta elements were restored, and the distinctive cornice was repaired. The lighting system, designed by L’Observatoire International —responsible for the MoMA and the Guggenheim—, uses LED fixtures that do not alter the building’s historic aesthetics.

The scaffolding at the top has already been removed, allowing the first nighttime lighting. Full removal at the lower level will be completed in the coming months.