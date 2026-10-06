Flowers Food, Inc. is one of the most widely consumed packaged bread producers in the United States, and on Friday, October 2, it announced the withdrawal of Nature’s Own Hawaiian bread because it was found to contain undeclared milk.

Although it is not a toxic product, there are several people with allergies and intolerances who could be harmed by this type of error, so the decision was made to withdraw it from the market with the knowledge of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

FDA withdraws popular bread sold in five states

According to what the FDA confirmed, these products would have been in:

Arkansas.

Louisiana.

New Mexico.

Oklahoma.

Texas.

Although the company is based in Thomasville, Georgia, it distributes to 44 bakeries in 19 states. Some of its better-known brands are:

Nature’s Own.

Dave’s Killer Bread.

Canyon Bakehouse.

Simple Mills.

Wonder.

Tastykake.

The withdrawn products: How to recognize them and what to do with them?

The products that were withdrawn from the market due to the presence of undeclared ingredients are:

Nature’s Own® Hawaiian Bread 20 oz:

UPC code: 0 72250 91662 2.

Product codes:

0188 265 09:20 - 0188 265 10:30.

0188 267 04:50 - 0188 267 06:00.

0188 270 04:15 - 0188 270 06:05.

0188 272 17:15 - 0188 272 19:25.

Use by recommended before:

8 de octubre de 2026.

18 de octubre de 2026.

Nature´s Own® Hawaiian Bread 2-pack 40 oz:

UPC code: 0 72250 00683 5.

Product codes: not available.

Use by recommended before: not available.

Effects of consuming milk in people with allergies or intolerances

An intolerance differs from an allergy in the symptoms it produces in the affected person.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), people who are lactose intolerant usually experience symptoms a few hours after consuming these products, which often include:

Bloating or abdominal distension.

Diarrhea.

Gas.

Nausea.

Abdominal pain.

Stomach rumbling or noises.

Vomiting.

The condition is caused by the small intestine producing low concentrations of lactase, the enzyme responsible for breaking down the lactose consumed. Because it is not digested, it passes into the colon, and bacteria are responsible for breaking it down, producing fluids and gases.

On the other hand, according to Mayo Clinic milk allergy is an immune system response, and symptoms appear immediately after consuming milk. They may include: