The company initiated the voluntary recall on September 3, 2026, after the tablets failed to meet dissolution specifications.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified a nationwide recall involving more than 13,500 bottles of a prescription blood pressure medication. The recall affects a specific lot of 25 mg chlorthalidone tablets manufactured by Inventia Healthcare Limited.

The company initiated the voluntary recall on September 3, 2026, after the tablets failed to meet dissolution specifications. The FDA classified the recall on September 17, meaning patients should check their medication to determine whether their prescription is part of the affected lot.

Which blood pressure medication was recalled?

The recall involves Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP, 25 mg, sold in bottles containing 100 tablets. The medication is manufactured by Inventia Healthcare Limited, a company based in India, and was distributed nationwide in the US.

Chlorthalidone is a diuretic commonly used to treat high blood pressure. It helps the kidneys remove excess salt and water from the body, which can lower blood pressure.

Patients should not assume that every chlorthalidone prescription is affected. The FDA recall applies to a specific product and lot.

Why was the medication recalled?

According to the FDA, the tablets failed dissolution specifications. Dissolution testing measures how a medication breaks down and releases its active ingredient. If a tablet does not dissolve as expected, the amount of medication available for absorption can be affected.

The recall involves approximately 13,567 bottles, each containing 100 tablets. The affected product can be identified using the following information:

Medication: Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP, 25 mg.

NDC: 64980-599-01.

Lot number: RISA24002.

Expiration date: April 2027.

Recall number: D-0852-2026.

Manufacturer: Inventia Healthcare Limited.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified a nationwide recall involving more than 13,500 bottles of a prescription blood pressure medication. Imagen creada con IA

The FDA classified the recall as Class II. According to the agency’s classification system, this category applies when use of or exposure to a recalled product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences, or when the probability of serious adverse health consequences is considered remote.

What should patients do if they have this medication?

Patients taking chlorthalidone should check the information on their prescription bottle against the affected lot and expiration date. If the medication was repackaged by a pharmacy, the original lot number may not appear on the prescription label, so patients can contact their pharmacist to verify whether their medication is affected.

Patients should not stop taking a prescribed blood pressure medication without first speaking with a doctor or pharmacist . A health care professional can determine whether the medication should be replaced and what alternative treatment, if any, is appropriate.

The recall remains ongoing. Patients and health care professionals with concerns about the affected product can also report problems or adverse events through the FDA’s MedWatch program.