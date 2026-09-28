A everyday spice in American kitchens is under scrutiny. On September 24, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted an announcement from Galil Importing Corp, of Hauppauge, New York, recalling its Lior brand ground cinnamon over the possibility that it contains elevated levels of lead.

The affected product: when and where it was sold and how it was detected

The product is Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning, with UPC 794711005484. It is sold in 90-gram transparent plastic containers, packed in cases of six. The key identifier is the lot code GAP11304, printed on the side of the container, below the ingredient line.

According to the company, the product was distributed to retail stores, grocery stores, delis and supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida and Illinois. Distribution ran from November 18, 2025 to September 7, 2026.

The alert did not come from consumer complaints. The recall resulted from a sample collected and analyzed by the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), which found elevated levels of lead. No illnesses have been reported to date.

On September 24, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted an announcement from Galil Importing Corp, of Hauppauge, New York, recalling its Lior brand ground cinnamon over the possibility that it contains elevated levels of lead. FDA / Galil Importing Corp

The company’s response

Galil Importing Corp immediately launched a voluntary recall. The company is notifying its customers to stop distributing and selling the product and to place remaining inventory on hold.

It has also opened a supplier investigation and put in place enhanced testing and supplier verification measures to prevent a recurrence.

Why lead is a concern

The announcement warns that short-term exposure to very low levels may cause no symptoms, and that elevated blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign. Signs and symptoms are more likely with acute exposure to high levels or with chronic exposure. The effects depend on the amount and duration of exposure, as well as age and body weight.

The greatest risk is to children. If a child is exposed over a prolonged period, from weeks to months, permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur, leading to learning disorders, developmental defects and other long-term health problems.

What consumers should do

The guidance is clear: do not consume the product. Anyone who has it at home should discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Questions can be directed to Galil Importing Corp at 1-516-496-7400, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Eastern Time).