En esta noticia
The New York City Government announced through its official website that there will be a basic food basket with a permanent 30% discount and it will be available at the new municipal supermarkets that will begin operating.
This is included under the N.Y.C. Groceries program, a network of five municipal stores whose opening will take place gradually in the city’s different boroughs.
The products that will be available in supermarkets with a 30% discount
According to the official information, the discount will apply to products considered essential for families, such as
- All fresh fruits and vegetables
- Meat and seafood
- Eggs
- Milk
- Chicken
- Various pantry products
- Dairy products
- Refrigerated foods
Who will be able to access this 30% discount on food
These options will be available to everyone who chooses to shop at municipal supermarkets, with no income restrictions or special conditions.
When these supermarkets with reduced prices will open
The first branch is scheduled for late 2027 in Hunts Point, in the Bronx.
The city says the five stores -one in each borough- should be operating before the end of Mamdani’s first term.