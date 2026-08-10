The New York City Government announced through its official website that there will be a basic food basket with a permanent 30% discount and it will be available at the new municipal supermarkets that will begin operating.

This is included under the N.Y.C. Groceries program, a network of five municipal stores whose opening will take place gradually in the city’s different boroughs.

The products that will be available in supermarkets with a 30% discount

According to the official information, the discount will apply to products considered essential for families, such as

All fresh fruits and vegetables

Meat and seafood

Eggs

Milk

Chicken

Various pantry products

Dairy products

Refrigerated foods

Who will be able to access this 30% discount on food

These options will be available to everyone who chooses to shop at municipal supermarkets, with no income restrictions or special conditions.

When these supermarkets with reduced prices will open

The first branch is scheduled for late 2027 in Hunts Point, in the Bronx.