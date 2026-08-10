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The New York City Government announced through its official website that there will be a basic food basket with a permanent 30% discount and it will be available at the new municipal supermarkets that will begin operating.

This is included under the N.Y.C. Groceries program, a network of five municipal stores whose opening will take place gradually in the city’s different boroughs.

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The products that will be available in supermarkets with a 30% discount

According to the official information, the discount will apply to products considered essential for families, such as

  • All fresh fruits and vegetables
  • Meat and seafood
  • Eggs
  • Milk
  • Chicken
  • Various pantry products
  • Dairy products
  • Refrigerated foods

Who will be able to access this 30% discount on food

These options will be available to everyone who chooses to shop at municipal supermarkets, with no income restrictions or special conditions.

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When these supermarkets with reduced prices will open

The first branch is scheduled for late 2027 in Hunts Point, in the Bronx.

The city says the five stores -one in each borough- should be operating before the end of Mamdani’s first term.