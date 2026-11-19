The written test is one of the exams applicants must pass to get a driver’s license in New York. It is administered by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and is designed to check whether applicants know traffic laws, road signs, and the basic rules of safe driving.

The test consists of 20 multiple-choice questions and requires a minimum number of correct answers to pass. The agency also sets a special requirement for questions about road signs and allows applicants to retake the test if they fail.

What is the minimum number of correct answers needed on the written test?

The DMV written test has 20 multiple-choice questions that assess applicants’ knowledge of traffic laws, road signs and safe driving conditions. To pass, applicants must answer at least 14 questions correctly, which is 70% of the total.

This requirement applies to the knowledge tests for driver’s licenses in classes D, M, DJ, MJ and E. The material is based on the official New York driver’s manual, which covers the rules applicants need to know to get a learner permit. That is why the DMV recommends studying the material and taking the practice tests available on its website before the exam.

What happens with the road sign questions?

Of the 20 questions on the test, four are about road signs. The DMV says applicants must answer at least two of those four questions correctly to pass. This requirement is an added condition on top of the overall passing score and is meant to make sure future drivers can recognize and interpret road signage.

That means getting 14 answers right is not enough if applicants also fail to meet the minimum for this category. For example, someone who answers 14 questions correctly but only one of the four road-sign questions would not pass the test. By contrast, if they meet both requirements, they can pass the exam.

How many times can you retake the driver’s license written test?

Applicants who do not pass the written test may try again, since the New York Department of Motor Vehicles allows more than one attempt to pass the exam. However, the attempts are subject to the terms of the application and the payment of the corresponding fees.

According to Section 503 of New York’s Vehicle and Traffic Law, the initial $10 fee covers up to two attempts to pass the knowledge test. That means that if an applicant fails the first test, they can take it again without paying another fee during that same application period.

If they still do not pass on the second try, they must pay the fee again to get two more chances. So there is no overall limit on how many times the test can be taken, although each new round of attempts requires meeting the fee conditions set by the agency.