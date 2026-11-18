Selling a car in California comes with one obligation for the person handing it over: notify the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) within five calendar days. The notice creates a record of the sale and helps protect the seller from later liability tied to the vehicle.

The process is called a notice of transfer and release of liability, or NRL for short. According to the official DMV guide, it can be filed online or with paper Form REG 138.

What liability does it protect the seller from

The DMV says that once the properly completed notice is received, liability for traffic violations, parking citations, and civil lawsuits after the sale shifts to the buyer.

The protection applies to events that happen after the transaction. If there is a lawsuit or complaint, it is up to the court to determine whether the seller complied with the law and is exempt from liability.

What information must Form REG 138 include

The form asks for the information needed to identify the vehicle and the people involved in the transaction:

Name and address of the buyer and seller.

License plate number, vehicle identification number (VIN), make, and year.

Odometer reading at the time of sale.

Date of the transaction and sale price.

The instructions say to fill it out in capital letters and black or blue ink, and the information must be accurate and legible. Incomplete information can prevent the DMV from updating the record and affect the release of liability.

How to file the notice and keep proof

Those who choose digital filing should keep the confirmation. They do not need to send a paper copy as well.

To use REG 138, you must mail it to the address listed on the form and keep a copy. The instructions make clear that no notice confirming receipt will be sent. They also warn that bills may arrive months or years after the sale and should not be ignored.

Why does the notice not complete the transfer?

Filing the NRL does not transfer ownership or remove the seller’s name from the record on its own. To complete that change, the buyer must apply for the transfer, meet the requirements, and pay the required fees.