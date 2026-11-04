The New York Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has a point system that helps identify and penalize repeat offenders. Depending on the severity of the offenses and the number of points accumulated, drivers can face additional fines and even have their licenses suspended.

For that reason, the agency also offers access to the Point and Insurance Reduction Program (PIRP), which can reduce up to four points for certain penalty calculations and provide other benefits.

Who can take part in the Point and Insurance Reduction Program?

The DMV allows drivers with a valid driver’s license to voluntarily participate in the Point and Insurance Reduction Program through defensive driving courses offered by authorized providers.

The courses last about six hours and can be taken in person or online. You do not need to have accumulated traffic violation points to take part, but it can help those who already have high totals.

The point reduction applies to points assigned during the 18 months before the course is completed. In addition, your total points cannot be reduced below zero.

If your license has already been revoked or suspended, taking the course will not affect that measure.

How does New York’s point system work?

The DMV uses a point system to identify drivers who commit traffic violations and determines when certain penalties apply. The most common include:

3 points: failing to stop at a stop sign or red light.

5 points: using a cell phone while driving.

5 points: texting while driving.

3 to 11 points: speeding, depending on how many miles per hour over the limit you were driving.

These points are always calculated based on the date the violation was committed.

How many points can cost you your driver’s license?

In New York, the DMV can suspend your driver’s license if you accumulate 11 points or more for violations committed over a 24-month period.

However, there are other consequences that can apply before reaching that limit:

6 points or more in 18 months: requirement to pay an additional fee called the Driver Responsibility Assessment.

11 points or more in 24 months: possible license suspension.

Certain serious violations: can lead to mandatory suspensions or revocations, regardless of the point system.

What other benefits does it offer, besides reducing 4 points from your driving record over the last 24 months?

In addition to allowing a reduction of up to four points for certain suspension calculations, the program offers a 10% annual discount for three years on the base premiums for auto and motorcycle liability and collision insurance.

To access this benefit, drivers must complete a DMV-approved course and submit the corresponding certificate to their insurer.

If the certificate is submitted within 90 days of finishing the course, the discount applies retroactively to the date the training was completed.