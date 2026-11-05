New York’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) sets out the requirements that people must meet if they want to obtain a driver’s license or identification card that complies with REAL ID.

This ID allows people to board domestic flights and enter certain federal facilities , and to get one, applicants must submit documentation that proves four general requirements.

What requirements must a person prove to get a REAL ID-compliant identification card or driver’s license?

New York’s DMV says people seeking a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card must provide documents that verify four general requirements:

Identity. Social Security number. New York residency. Legal status in the United States.

In addition, the documents must verify the applicant’s full legal name. If the name has changed because of marriage, divorce or another reason, the corresponding proof must also be provided.

What documents can be presented to prove these requirements?

According to New York’s DMV, applicants can present different documents depending on the requirement they need to prove. Accepted proof includes:

Identity

Valid U.S. passport.

U.S. birth certificate.

Other DMV-accepted IDs.

Social Security number

Social Security card.

Other documents that include the corresponding number.

New York residency

Bank statements.

Pay stubs.

Utility bills.

State driver’s license.

Legal status

U.S. passport.

Certificate of naturalization.

Permanent resident card.

Other valid immigration documents.

To prove residency, applicants must present two different documents showing their current New York address and issued within the past 365 days.

How does a REAL ID differ from an Enhanced ID?

Both the REAL ID and the Enhanced ID meet federal identification standards, but they differ in their functions and requirements.

The REAL ID allows domestic air travel and access to certain federal facilities, while the Enhanced ID adds another feature: it allows people to re-enter the United States by land or sea from Canada, Mexico, and certain Caribbean countries.

However, they differ in several ways:

REAL ID:

Does not necessarily require U.S. citizenship.

Has no additional fee.

Identified by a star.

Enhanced ID:

Requires U.S. citizenship.

Costs an additional US$30.

Identified by a U.S. flag.

Why is it important to have a REAL ID-compliant ID?

The REAL ID law was passed by the U.S. Congress in 2005 and set minimum security standards for driver’s licenses and identification cards issued by states.

As of May 7, 2025, people age 18 and older must show a REAL ID-compliant ID or another document accepted by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to board domestic commercial flights.

However, it is not required to get a REAL ID to drive in New York, since standard licenses remain valid for operating vehicles. It is also not needed to vote, receive federal benefits, or access medical services.