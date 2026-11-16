After retiring in 1993, Ernest Scheuer made hiking a regular part of his life. At 94 years and 75 days old, he completed a challenge he had never tried before: hiking across the Grand Canyon from rim to rim.

He covered 21 miles and earned the Guinness men’s age record for the trek. Guinness published his story on Nov. 5, 2026.

From mathematics to mountain hikes

Scheuer was born in Germany and has lived in the United States since he was 6. He earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from UCLA in 1960 and worked in the aerospace and defense industries, as well as as a university professor.

After retiring, he began hiking more seriously. In comments to Guinness, he said he hikes local mountains once or twice a week, though slowly.

How the challenge came about

A companion learned about the previous record, set by Alfredo Aliaga Burdio at 93, and encouraged him to try it.

Scheuer put together a team of six companions, including his grandson Eric Arlington. Before setting out, he also watched videos to get familiar with the route.

A two-day trek with breaks

The group descended the North Kaibab Trail, spent the night at Bright Angel Campground and hiked up Bright Angel to the South Rim.

The trek took 33 hours and 45 minutes, but the actual hiking time was 15 hours. The Arizona heat forced them to slow down and take breaks.