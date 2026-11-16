The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (NJMVC) sets out on its official website the requirements that all drivers under 21 must meet to drive in the state when they do so with a learner’s permit or a provisional driver’s license .

In these cases, the license plates displayed on their vehicles must clearly identify them with a red decal.

The red decal that drivers under 21 must display with these licenses or permits in NJ

According to the authorities, drivers under 21 who have any of the following must display this decal:

A special learner’s permit

An examination permit

A provisional license

The decal must be red, reflective, and placed on both license plates: “A decal must be displayed in the upper left corner of the front license plate and another in the upper left corner of the rear license plate ,” the guidance says.

These items are sold at local motor vehicle agencies: they measure 3.81 cm x 2.54 cm and are made of material that can be easily removed.

It is important to note that any driver who must drive with these decals will have to show them when taking their driving test.

Other restrictions for these New Jersey drivers

Driving hours are limited for drivers under 21 who are driving with a probationary license, so they are not allowed to drive between 11:01 p.m. and 5 a.m.

They also are not allowed to have more than one passenger in the vehicle - unless they are accompanied by a parent, guardian, or another dependent passenger.

Finally, as a safety measure, in addition to the mandatory seat belt at all times, they are required not to use any cell phone or electronic device, even in hands-free mode.