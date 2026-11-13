Colorado authorities have established additional requirements for teens who want to get their learner’s permit, the previous document before getting their driver’s license.

Starting in 2027, applicants under 21 years old will have to complete a 30-hour driver education course or a shorter driver awareness program before they can obtain the permit.

The new standards will affect people applying for a Colorado instruction permit on or after January 1, 2027. Chat GPT | IA

What is Colorado’s new requirement for young drivers?

The new requirements are part of House Bill 24-1021, a law that updates Colorado’s driver education standards for people under 21. The policy expands mandatory training to age groups that previously did not have to complete an educational course before taking the written permit test.

Applicants between 18 and 20 will have two options:

Complete a 30-hour driver education course.

Or take a four-hour driver awareness program. The shorter program must be completed in person.

The new standards will affect people applying for a Colorado instruction permit on or after January 1, 2027. They will not apply to drivers who already have a learner’s permit before that date.

Applicants aged 16 and 17: Previously, they did not have to complete a driver education course before obtaining a learner’s permit. Starting in 2027, they will have to complete 30 hours of training.

Applicants aged 15 to 15 and a half: They already had to complete a 30-hour driver education course, and that requirement remains unchanged.

Applicants aged 15 and a half to 16: They could previously choose between a 30-hour course and a four-hour driver awareness program. Starting in 2027, the shorter option will no longer be available.

Other requirements Colorado drivers have to meet

The new law also establishes additional training requirements for people under 21 who want to obtain a motorcycle instruction permit or endorsement. They will have to successfully complete a motorcycle safety training program approved by the Colorado State Patrol.

Other requirements for young drivers will remain in place. Permit holders under 18 must still complete at least 50 hours of supervised driving before becoming eligible for a driver’s license.

Additionally, those who obtain their licenses before turning 16 and a half must complete six hours of behind-the-wheel training with a professional instructor.