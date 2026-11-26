Before heating food in its original package, it is a good idea to check the manufacturer’s instructions. The Food Safety and Inspection Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says aseptic cardboard packages that contain a very thin layer of aluminum should not be used in the microwave.

These packages may look like ordinary cardboard because the metal foil is part of their internal structure. So if there is any doubt about a specific product, the USDA advises checking the manufacturer’s directions before heating it.

What the aluminum layer in aseptic packages is for

The foil serves a preservation purpose. Tetra Pak explains that in its aseptic cartons, the aluminum acts as a barrier against light and oxygen. The foil sits between the layers of the package, with no direct contact with the food.

The USDA lists aseptic packages of processed foods among the products that can be kept at room temperature as long as they remain sealed, according to storage instructions. That refers to storage. To know whether the package can be heated, you need to check the product’s use instructions.

How to heat the contents of an aseptic carton

If you are going to use the microwave, transfer the food to a plate or container labeled as microwave-safe. The USDA’s guide to microwave cookware mentions approved glass and glass-ceramic containers among the options. For each product, follow the manufacturer’s heating instructions.

The same guide advises against using containers designed to store cold foods, such as margarine tubs or cottage cheese containers, for heating. The USDA says some materials that are not approved for microwave use can melt, burn or transfer substances to the food.