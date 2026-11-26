Retirees enrolled in Medicare will see another increase in the cost of their health coverage starting Jan. 1, 2027. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said the standard monthly Part B premium will rise from $202.90 to $209.40, an increase of $6.50 per month.

The update was officially announced on Nov. 17, 2026 and applies to enrollees with this coverage, which is intended mainly for outpatient medical services.

However, the final amount will not be the same for everyone, since beneficiaries with higher incomes may have to pay additional surcharges.

Medicare Part B: how much monthly health coverage will rise in 2027

The standard Medicare Part B premium will increase 3.2% in 2027. According to CMS figures, retirees will go from paying $202.90 a month in 2026 to $209.40 starting Jan. 1, 2027.

That means enrollees will need to set aside an extra $6.50 per month for their health coverage. If that rate holds for all 12 months of 2027, the annual cost will be $2,512.80, compared with $2,434.80 for the 2026 premium. CMS said the premium and deductible increases are mainly tied to projections of higher health care spending.

The increase will also affect the annual Part B deductible, which will rise from $283 to $292. That amount is different from the monthly premium, since it is the amount the beneficiary must pay for covered services before Medicare begins paying its share of the costs.

Who will pay more for Medicare Part B in 2027 based on income?

Medicare applies a monthly surcharge called the Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount (IRMAA) to people who exceed certain income levels. This amount is added to the standard Part B rate and can significantly raise the cost of coverage.

According to the CMS figures for 2027, beneficiaries who file individually and have modified adjusted gross income above $112,000 will have to pay an additional amount. For those filing jointly with a spouse, the threshold will be $224,000.

The new monthly amounts for beneficiaries with full coverage will be as follows:

Up to $112,000 a year (single filer) or $224,000 (joint): $209.40 .

More than $112,000 and up to $141,000, or between $224,000 and $282,000: $293.10.

More than $141,000 and up to $177,000, or between $282,000 and $354,000: $418.80 .

More than $177,000 and up to $212,000, or between $354,000 and $424,000: $544.40 .

More than $212,000 and less than $500,000, or more than $424,000 and less than $750,000: $670 .

$500,000 or more, or $750,000 or more for joint filers: $711.80.

The amounts correspond to the total monthly premium, including the income-related surcharge. To determine whether IRMAA applies, Medicare generally uses the modified income shown on the tax return from two years earlier. That is why the 2027 surcharges are based on 2025 tax information.