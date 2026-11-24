The United States has an immigration document that allows certain foreigners to prove lawful permanent residence and access benefits such as living and working legally in the country. It is the Permanent Resident Card, issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) and serves as official proof of lawful permanent resident status.

In addition to proving authorization to remain in the United States, the card allows holders to leave the country and return without applying for a traditional visa. However, to avoid problems at immigration checkpoints, they must meet certain document requirements and comply with time limits for absences from the country.

What is Form I-551 and what is it for?

Form I-551 is the technical name for the Permanent Resident Card, also known as a Green Card. It is the document that certifies a person’s status as a lawful permanent resident in the United States.

It is issued by USCIS and shows that the holder is authorized to live and work permanently in the country. It also serves as identification and as evidence of immigration status before U.S. authorities.

In addition, it allows permanent residents to return to the United States after traveling abroad, as long as they meet the relevant immigration and documentation requirements.

What travel requirements must be met to enter and leave with Form I-551?

Lawful permanent residents may leave the United States and return using their Permanent Resident Card (Form I-551), as long as the trip is temporary and they meet immigration requirements.

The requirements depend mainly on how long they remain outside U.S. territory:

Trips of less than one year: they must present a valid, current Green Card when they return to the United States. They may also need a valid passport to enter the foreign country they visit.

Absences of six months or more: they may be subject to additional immigration checks when they return. A long stay can also raise questions about whether they still maintain permanent residence in the United States.

Stays of one year or more: they must apply for a Reentry Permit using Form I-131 before leaving the United States. This document is generally valid for up to two years.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says permanent residents do not need to present a passport to enter the United States if they have the proper immigration documents.

On the other hand, if a person remains outside the United States for two years or more, they may need to apply for a returning resident visa (SB-1), provided they meet the requirements for one.

Who can get Form I-551?

The Form I-551 is intended for people who have been granted lawful permanent resident status in the United States. It is not a document any foreign national can request for travel; rather, it is a card that proves an immigration status already granted.

Those who may receive it include:

Family-sponsored immigrants: foreign nationals who obtained permanent residence through an approved family petition.

Employer-sponsored immigrants: people who obtained permanent residence through an employment-based immigration category.

Refugees and asylees: people who, after meeting the required conditions, obtained permanent residence.

Diversity Visa Lottery winners: foreign nationals who were selected, successfully completed the immigration process and received permanent residence.

Special category immigrants: people who qualify for certain permanent residence pathways established under U.S. law.