The Visa Waiver Program (VWP) is an alternative to the U.S. visa offered by the United States to nationals of member countries who want to visit the country for tourism or business for up to 90 days.

To do so, they must have all the required documentation and also submit the ESTA application. However, the State Department says citizens of participating countries who have visited certain destinations will be considered ineligible to travel under the VWP.

Who cannot travel under the VWP?

Under the 2015 Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act, the following are not eligible to travel under the VWP:

Nationals of VWP member countries who have traveled to or been present in the following places since March 1, 2011:

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) Iran Iraq Libya Somalia Sudan Syria Yemen

Nationals of VWP member countries who traveled to or were present in Cuba since Jan. 12, 2021

Nationals of VWP member countries who also hold citizenship in:

Cuba Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (North Korea) Iran Iraq Sudan Syria



According to authorities, anyone who wants to travel to the United States and is ineligible for the VWP will have to apply for a U.S. visa if they want to visit the country.

ESTA application for travel under the VWP: requirements to apply

According to the official CBP website, nationals of member countries -the full list can be found by clicking here- who want to apply must:

Provide a valid electronic passport from a Visa Waiver Program country (as long as the traveler has not visited the destinations listed above during the specified period)

Traveler’s selfie

Valid email address

Home address and phone number

Emergency phone number and email address

Payment of the application fee, which is 40.62

The application is submitted through this link and, once processed, it will be valid for up to two years or until the passport expires, whichever comes first.

Those who already have a visitor visa do not need to complete this procedure; it is just a more convenient option for travel when a visa has not been obtained.