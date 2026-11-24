A cake that burns on top or a pizza that comes out pale on the bottom usually has the same culprit, and it’s not the recipe. It’s where the rack is placed in the oven, a detail almost nobody checks but one that matters as much as the temperature.

According to Teka, the middle rack is the most commonly used and the best choice when the recipe does not specify otherwise. Michael La Corte, a recipe developer quoted by Good Housekeeping, warns that ignoring the recommended rack position can change how browned and textured the dish is, even if you follow the time and temperature.

The reason lies in how heat is distributed. In conventional ovens, the bottom heating element heats from below and the broiler from above, so each rack level gets a different amount.

What to Cook on Each Oven Rack

Teka divides the oven into four levels, and the rest of the sources agree on the general idea.

Top rack : best for finishing cookies and cakes, broiling pasta dishes or toasting bread. Move items there in the last few minutes when you want to concentrate the heat on the surface.

Second rack : the favorite for baking, because air and heat circulate easily around muffins, cakes and bread.

Third rack : ideal for fish, roasted meats and vegetables in a deep pan or baking dish.

Bottom rack: best for pizzas and flatbreads that bake quickly at high heat, because being closer to the base helps keep the bottom crisp.

Nicole Papantoniou of Good Housekeeping’s test kitchen adds that very large items may need the lower rack so they do not end up too close to the top of the oven. And if you’re baking two cakes at once, she recommends rotating them halfway through.

How to Use the Broiler Without Overdoing It

The broiler browns the surface, but it does not cook the inside. Mississippi State University Extension recommends placing the rack about 7.6 to 10.2 centimeters from the top and keeping a close eye on the food.

Convection ovens move air, but they do not change where the heat is. That is why it is always a good idea to check the appliance manual.

Color Does Not Mean It’s Cooked

A good brown color also does not guarantee the inside is done. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends cooking meats, poultry, eggs and fish all the way through, using a thermometer and reaching 70 C in the center. The U.S. Department of Agriculture adds that oven temperatures should not be below 163 C for meats and poultry.