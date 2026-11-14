U.S. citizens over 18 who want to get a passport must meet the requirements set by the State Department. The process requires documents proving citizenship, along with the appropriate forms and a valid ID.

Failure to provide accepted proof can lead to an application being denied. That is why it is important to know what documents can be submitted and what other conditions are needed to get a passport.

What documents can be submitted to prove U.S. citizenship?

The State Department requires physical proof of U.S. citizenship when applying for a first adult passport. To meet this requirement, applicants may submit one of the following documents:

U.S. birth certificate: must be an official document proving birth in the United States.

Previous U.S. passport: must be valid, full validity, and undamaged.

Consular Report of Birth Abroad (CRBA): document issued by the State Department to prove that a person acquired U.S. citizenship at birth outside the country.

Certificate of naturalization: proves that a foreign national obtained U.S. citizenship through the naturalization process.

Certificate of citizenship: shows that a person acquired or derived U.S. citizenship under immigration law.

Documents must be submitted in physical form, as the agency does not accept digital birth certificates or other electronic proof for this process.

Why are applications denied if applicants cannot provide valid proof of citizenship?

Proof of citizenship is a required step to get a U.S. passport. So if someone does not submit valid documents showing citizenship status, the State Department may delay or deny the application.

It is not enough to say you were born in the United States or acquired citizenship through a parent; that status must be backed by documents accepted by the authorities.

Those who do not have one of the usual documents should check the alternative proof of citizenship recognized by the State Department before submitting an application.

What other requirements must be met to get an adult passport?

In addition to proving citizenship, applicants over 18 must meet other requirements set by the State Department: