The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed a rule that allows U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to require that the citizenship process be completed only online. The measure took effect on August 11 and directly affects Form N-400, the central document for naturalization.

The ruling, called “Mandatory Electronic Filing”, is part of a broader reform that adds 21 other immigration procedures already available online. Before making any specific form mandatory, USCIS must publish a notice 60 days in advance.

What changes for those applying for citizenship?

Those who begin naturalization will have to create an account in the USCIS online system. From there, they will complete Form N-400 using a guided assistant or, in some cases, by uploading a PDF with supporting documentation.

USCIS can only require the digital option for forms that have been available online for more than 180 days, a condition the N-400 already meets. The requirement will only take effect once the agency publishes the official notice and approves the hardship waiver process.

Other procedures covered by the rule

In addition to the N-400, the reform allows the digital option to be required for other forms already available online:

I-130 , for family petitions

I-485 , for adjustment of immigration status

I-765 , for work authorization

I-589 , for asylum applications

I-821D , for the DACA program

I-90, to renew the permanent resident card

How does this affect those seeking citizenship?

Those who cannot complete the process online will be able to request an exception with the new Form I-936, designed for cases of documented hardship. The request costs $25 and must be approved before any paper form is submitted.