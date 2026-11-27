The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) said classes will be suspended next Friday, Nov. 27 for preschool, elementary and middle school students because of the Ordinary Session of the School Technical Council (CTE).

That means basic education students will get a long weekend , considered the last long weekend of November under the 2026-2027 school calendar. The break is included in the agency’s official schedule and is a workday set aside for teachers and school administrators.

This suspension of school activities comes a few weeks before winter break begins. According to the SEP, Friday, Dec. 18, 2026, will be the last day of classes before the year-end break. In all, students will have 19 straight days without classes, from Saturday, Dec. 19, through Wednesday, Jan. 6

Why are classes suspended on Friday, Nov. 27?

According to the 2026-2027 school calendar, school activities will be suspended on Friday, Nov. 27, because of a new ordinary CTE session.

Preschool, elementary, and middle school students will not have to attend classes that day. Activities will resume as normal on Monday, Nov. 30.

In all, the calendar includes eight ordinary CTE sessions during the school year. Three will be held in 2026 on the following dates:

Sept. 25

Oct. 30

Nov. 27

The other five will take place in 2027, specifically on Jan. 29, Feb. 26, April 30, May 28, and June 25.

On each of these dates, the principal and teachers are called together to identify and analyze educational challenges, review student learning progress, and agree on measures that help improve teaching quality.

When do December vacations begin?

The SEP said the next vacation period for preschool, elementary, and middle school students will begin Monday, Dec. 21, and end Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2027.

However, students will not return immediately after that date. The calendar sets Wednesday, Jan. 6, as a day when teaching duties are suspended, so the return to classrooms is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 7, 2027.

In all, the vacation break will include 19 days without school activities, counting the period from Dec. 21 through Jan. 6 before classes resume.

How many school days will there be in 2027?

According to the official schedule from the Ministry of Public Education, the current school year includes 185 class days for basic education students.

The calendar also includes other days when students will not have to attend classes because of School Technical Council meetings and teacher work stoppages.

Among the next key dates are:

Jan. 29, 2027: registration and communication of evaluation results.

Feb. 1, 2027: suspension of teaching duties.

Feb. 26, 2027: ordinary School Technical Council session.

March 15, 2027: classes suspended.

The SEP recommends that mothers and fathers check the relevant school calendar and stay in touch with their schools to learn about any changes to activities. For private schools that are not part of the National Education System, the dates may be different.