En esta noticia Inbursa Prepares Another Move on the Mexican Stock Exchange

Carlos Slim is preparing a new move on the Mexican Stock Exchange. This time, through Grupo Financiero Inbursa, which is seeking to issue up to 7 billion pesos in debt, according to documents submitted to the exchange.

According to the offering prospectus, the issuer plans to offer up to 70,000 bank bond certificates in a national primary public offering. The transaction is the first reopening of the third issuance and is backed by a debt program of up to 50 billion pesos.

The placement is scheduled for Dec. 7 on the BMV and carries “AAA” credit ratings from S&P and HR Ratings, the highest level on their national scales, reflecting the issuer’s strong ability to meet its financial obligations.

The proceeds will be used to strengthen Inbursa’s financial profile and to “meet its operating needs in line with loan portfolio growth projections,” the prospectus says.

Inbursa Prepares Another Move on the Mexican Stock Exchange

The debt offering is not Carlos Slim’s only move in the Mexican stock market. Last month, it was announced that Inversiones de Capital (INCA), his real estate subsidiary, plans to list on the Mexican Stock Exchange through a spin-off of the businessman’s financial arm, Grupo Financiero Inbursa.

A document filed with the BMV says INCA plans to list 2.016 billion common registered Series O-1 shares. The listing amount comes to 40,000.05 million pesos, although the potential value of each share and the tentative date for its market debut have not yet been disclosed.

“Grupo Financiero Inbursa is expected to request that the BMV set the market opening price of the company’s shares at the start of the trading session on the ex-coupon date,” the document says.

The transaction calls for roughly 37.7% of INCA shares to be distributed among the investing public.

As of June 30, 2026, Inversiones de Capital reported total assets of 46,209.4 million pesos. Its balance sheet includes permanent investments in promoted companies of 34,488.5 million pesos and investments in financial instruments of 10,527.7 million pesos.

Companies tied to its portfolio include Naturgy México, Giant Motors Latinoamérica, Havas Media, Patia Biopharma and Salud Interactiva, among others.