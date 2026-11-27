The United States sent more than 300 soldiers to Colombia for a joint military exercise focused on the fight against drug trafficking. The host country’s Defense Ministry officially confirmed the entry of the U.S. troops, who took part in the Vanguardia del Sur 2026 exercise alongside local forces.

The country that received the U.S. troops, Colombia, is a historic U.S. partner in security and anti-narcotics efforts.

The US deployed troops to this Latin American country: More than 300 soldiers

The exercise brought together military personnel from both countries on Colombian soil, as part of the military cooperation that has linked the two nations for decades.

Colombia’s Defense Ministry was the one that officially confirmed the arrival of the U.S. military personnel. According to the official statement, more than 300 Army personnel, light infantry from a mountain battalion, took part in the multinational Vanguardia del Sur 2026 exercise alongside Colombian troops.

The information was also backed by the General Command of Colombia’s Military Forces and by the U.S. Army, which calls the exercise Southern Vanguard.

Where and when the military exercises took place

The exercise ran from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, 2026. The main venue was the Tolemaida Military Fort, located in Nilo, in the department of Cundinamarca, one of the most important training centers for Colombia’s military forces.

One of the drills, an aeromedical evacuation exercise, took place at the Cavalry School in Bogota. In all, the activities lasted about two weeks.

Why: the anti-narcotics focus

The exercise’s central goal was to strengthen interoperability between the two countries’ armies, meaning their ability to operate in a coordinated way, with a focus on the fight against drug trafficking.

According to the official information, the training also covered other areas: illegal mining, the threat posed by drones (unmanned aerial systems) and medical evacuation.

On the Colombian side, among other units, the Ground Operations Battalion Against Drug Trafficking took part, exchanging tactics and procedures with its U.S. counterparts. The stated purpose was to prepare the units to confront the criminal activity of organized armed groups operating in the territory.