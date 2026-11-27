Four members of a family that operated several pharmacies in Queens, New York, are facing federal charges over an alleged $55 million Medicare and Medicaid fraud scheme that prosecutors say involved unnecessary prescription medications, illegal kickbacks and money laundering.

The indictment was returned on November 20 by a federal grand jury in the Eastern District of New York. The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced the charges on November 24, accusing the relatives of using their family-owned pharmacy businesses to obtain payments from government-funded health care programs over more than five years.

How the family allegedly operated its pharmacy fraud network

According to court documents, siblings Zhang Huang, also known as Danny Huang, and Yanle Huang, also known as Logan Wong, were the beneficial owners of several pharmacies between September 2020 and March 2026.

The businesses named in the indictment include 168 DME Inc., 169 DME Inc., QS Pharmacy Inc., ROK Pharmacy Inc. and 19 Pharmacy Corp. Yanle Huang, a licensed pharmacist, worked at multiple locations, while their parents, Jian Xin Huang and Xiuqin Huang, allegedly managed the day-to-day operations of the scheme.

Prosecutors claim the pharmacies submitted bills to Medicare and Medicaid for medically unnecessary prescription drugs, including topical medications and pain patches.

The alleged operation also relied on payments to beneficiaries. Pharmacy employees were instructed to provide patients with cash and supermarket gift certificates in exchange for having prescriptions filled at the businesses, according to the indictment.

The parents allegedly helped obtain the gift certificates, while Xiuqin Huang prepared envelopes containing the payments. Prosecutors say these arrangements were intended to encourage beneficiaries to participate in the scheme and generate additional pharmacy claims.

Investigators trace millions in payments and seized assets

Between September 2020 and March 2026, Medicare, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and Medicaid Managed Care plans paid the pharmacies more than $55 million, according to the Justice Department.

Investigators also allege that Zhang Huang played a central role in concealing the money. He was an IRS-enrolled agent, tax preparer and owner of two accounting firms in Queens.

According to prosecutors, he used his financial expertise to move millions of dollars through multiple shell companies, conceal the source of the proceeds and evade federal taxes. The indictment also alleges that he used a tax preparation client’s personal information, without that person’s knowledge or consent, to establish a company and bank account connected to the pharmacy transactions.

The investigation has already resulted in the seizure of approximately $12.4 million in assets allegedly traceable to the scheme. An additional $6.7 million in real estate has been identified as potentially subject to forfeiture.

Prosecutors further allege that the defendants used the proceeds to acquire residential properties, financial investments, cryptocurrency and luxury vehicles.

Four relatives face different federal penalties

The four defendants face different charges depending on their alleged roles in the operation.

Zhang Huang: Faces charges including conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy involving illegal kickbacks, money laundering, aggravated identity theft and tax evasion. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 107 years in prison.

Yanle Huang: Is charged with health care fraud conspiracy, conspiracy involving illegal kickbacks, paying health care kickbacks and unlawful monetary transactions. She faces up to 55 years in prison if convicted.

Jian Xin Huang: Faces conspiracy and kickback charges, with a maximum potential sentence of 35 years.

Xiuqin Huang: Is charged with conspiracy involving illegal health care kickbacks and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The investigation was conducted by the HHS Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) and the IRS Criminal Investigation division (IRS-CI). The Justice Department’s Fraud Division is handling the prosecution.