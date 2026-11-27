The presence of a South Korean ship in Latin America has drawn attention because of the number of troops and weapons it is carrying. It is a South Korean Navy vessel that deployed 412 people aboard, including troops, cadets and crew members, in Peru.

The ROKS Hansando entered Peruvian territory as part of a naval mission that includes several international stops. The ship is equipped with 76- and 40-millimeter cannons and will remain temporarily at the port of Callao after the Peruvian government authorized its entry and that of its personnel.

The deployment is part of a training cruise organized by South Korea that aims to train its troops and strengthen military ties with other countries. The voyage is expected to last four months and also includes cooperation activities and efforts to promote South Korea’s defense industry.

What the South Korean ship that arrived in Latin America with military personnel and weapons is like

The ROKS Hansando (ATH-81), a South Korean Navy vessel, arrived in Peru as part of an international naval training cruise. The ship is 142.2 meters long and has a full-load displacement of 6,235 tons. Aboard are 412 people, including 44 officers, 144 cadets, 112 crew members and support personnel from different areas.

In addition to its role as a training ship, it carries naval weapons including a 76-millimeter cannon and a 40-millimeter cannon, along with defensive countermeasure systems. Its presence in Peruvian territory was authorized under Legislative Resolution 32748, which allowed the temporary entry of the ship, its personnel and its weapons. The stop includes a stay in the port of Callao between Nov. 24 and Nov. 27, 2026, and it will leave Peruvian waters on Nov. 30.

Why South Korea Sent Military Personnel and a Ship to Peru

The deployment is part of a four-month training cruise organized by the South Korean Navy. The mission began on Sept. 11, 2026, and its main goal is to train cadets through naval exercises, operational drills and visits to military facilities in other countries. The itinerary also includes exchanges with foreign armed forces and international cooperation activities.

The trip also aims to strengthen South Korea’s diplomatic and military ties with the countries it visits, as well as promote its defense industry in international markets. Peru and Chile are part of the planned stops in Latin America.