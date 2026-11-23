On Friday, Nov. 27, preschool, elementary and middle school students in Mexico will not have classes because of a new regular session of the School Technical Council (CTE). The day, set out in the official calendar of the Public Education Ministry (SEP), will allow administrators and teachers to take part in work meetings and lesson planning.

The date applies to public and private schools that are part of the National Education System (SEN), so basic education students will be able to enjoy a three-day weekend, from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

According to the 2026-2027 school calendar, this will be the third regular CTE meeting of the school year. The previous ones were held on Sept. 25 and Oct. 30, while the next are scheduled for Jan. 29, Feb. 26, April 30, May 28, and June 25, 2027.

Details of CTE sessions in Mexico

School Technical Council sessions are held on the last Friday of certain months and bring together administrators and teachers to:

Analyze academic performance

Identify educational needs

Set strategies to improve teaching and learning processes

During these meetings, participants exchange experiences and proposals to address problems such as educational lag and strengthen core skills, including reading, writing and math, always for the benefit of students.

In the case of Friday, Nov. 27, this will be a day without school activities for students, although teachers and administrators must report to their respective schools to take part in the meeting.

During the 2026-2027 school year, Mexico’s Public Education Ministry (SEP) set eight School Technical Council days for basic education schools, which include preschool, elementary, and middle school.

Sept. 25, 2026.

Oct. 30, 2026.

Nov. 27, 2026.

Jan. 29, 2027.

Feb. 26, 2027.

April 30, 2027.

May 28, 2027.

June 25, 2027.

On those dates, teachers and administrators take part in institutional meetings, so classes are suspended for students.

When is the last day of classes in Mexico?

According to the official calendar of the Public Education Ministry, students in Mexico will have their last day of classes in 2026 on Friday, Dec. 18, before the start of the winter break. Meanwhile, the 2026-2027 school year will end on July 9, 2027, for basic education and on July 13 for teacher-training institutions.