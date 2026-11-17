Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) schools will be closed from Monday, Nov. 23 through Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, according to the official 2026-2027 school calendar. Students will have five consecutive days off from school because of the non-instructional days and the Thanksgiving holiday.

Which days there will be no classes in Los Angeles in November 2026

The calendar approved by LAUSD identifies five consecutive days without classes:

Monday, Nov. 23: no classes.

Tuesday, Nov. 24: no classes.

Wednesday, Nov. 25: no classes.

Thursday, Nov. 26: Thanksgiving holiday.

Friday, Nov. 27: Thanksgiving holiday.

The document lists Nov. 23, 24 and 25 as “Unassigned Day (No School)”, meaning unassigned days with no classes. For Nov. 26 and 27, it uses the label “Thanksgiving Holiday”.

When Los Angeles classes resume after Thanksgiving

Students must return to schools on Monday, Nov. 30, 2026, when regular classes resume.

The LAUSD calendar also says the 2026-2027 school year will include 180 instructional days, split between 84 days in the fall semester and 96 in the spring semester.

When is Thanksgiving 2026

Thanksgiving will be observed on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, in the United States. It is one of the country’s most important holidays and often leads to changes in school, work and business schedules.

Which schools are covered by the LAUSD calendar

Some of the schools included in the LAUSD calendar are located in Gardena, Huntington Park, Lomita, Maywood, San Fernando, Vernon and West Hollywood. There are also schools that fall under it, but only in part. These include those located in Bell, Bell Gardens, Beverly Hills, Carson, Commerce, Cudahy, Culver City, Hawthorne, Inglewood, Long Beach, Lynwood, Montebello, Monterey Park, Rancho Palos Verdes, Santa Clarita, South Gate and Torrance, among others.