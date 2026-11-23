Taxpayers assigned an Identity Protection PIN, known as an IP PIN, must enter it correctly when filing their return electronically with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). If they leave it out or enter the wrong code, the return will be rejected.

That is explained in the IRS’s official guidance. The requirement applies to people who have already been assigned this number and is not a general requirement for all taxpayers. On paper returns, an error or missing code can delay the process while the information is verified.

What the IP PIN is and what it is for

The IP PIN is a six-digit number that helps prevent someone else from filing a return using the taxpayer’s Social Security number or individual taxpayer identification number, known as an ITIN. Its purpose is to allow the IRS to verify the identity of the person filing the return.

The code is valid for one calendar year, and a new one is generated each year. Taxpayers must use the one for the year they are filing, even when submitting returns for prior periods.

What to do if an electronic return is rejected

According to the agency’s frequently asked questions, if the rejection is due to an incorrect IP PIN, the taxpayer should enter the valid code and file the electronic return again.

The requirement can also apply to a spouse or dependent included on the return if they have been assigned an IP PIN. The agency recommends checking the rejection code to identify whose information is missing before resubmitting the return.

For joint returns, each taxpayer who has an IP PIN must include their own. For paper returns, the IRS warns that an incorrect code for the primary taxpayer or spouse will lengthen processing while the agency verifies the information.

What notice the IRS posted about the online system

The official website says the online IP PIN system is out of service for maintenance from Nov. 16, 2026, through mid-January 2027. Because of that, the tool’s usual availability is interrupted during that period.

The agency also recommends keeping the code in a safe place. If a tax professional prepares the return, they should be given the code to include with the filing. The IRS warns that calls, emails or text messages asking for the number are scams.