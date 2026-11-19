Students in Broward County Public Schools in Florida will have no classes from Monday, Nov. 23, through Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, for Thanksgiving break. The break is listed in the approved 2026-27 school calendar.

With the weekends before and after included, students will have nine straight days without classes, from Saturday, Nov. 21, through Sunday, Nov. 29. Classes are scheduled to resume Monday, Nov. 30.

The information applies to the Broward district. The calendar cited does not set a districtwide closure for all Florida public schools.

When the break begins and what day classes resume

The district’s official announcement identifies the week of Nov. 23-27 as Thanksgiving Break, the school holiday for Thanksgiving. There will be no classes on those five days for students following that calendar.

The school-free period includes two weekends. So although the break covers five Monday-through-Friday days, the full break lasts nine days. Classes will resume Monday, Nov. 30, after the weekend of Nov. 28-29.

What other breaks the school calendar includes

The schedule also sets the winter break from Monday, Dec. 21, 2026, through Friday, Jan. 1, 2027. Later on, spring break is scheduled for Monday, March 22, through Friday, March 26, 2027.

The final day of classes for the school year will be Friday, May 28, 2027. In addition to the breaks, the calendar includes teacher planning days, early dismissal days and other dates when students will not have classes.