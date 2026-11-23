Under the 2026-2027 school calendar, the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) confirmed the dates for School Technical Council (CTE) meetings. That means there will be one class suspension day in the same month that preschool, elementary, and middle school students return to class after winter break.

The school shutdown applies to basic education, including both public schools and private schools incorporated into the National Education System. Next year, the first CTE session will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, giving students three straight days off.

That will give students an extra day off in January.

The calendar includes eight regular meetings of the School Technical Council (CTE): three in 2026, set for Sept. 25, Oct. 30, and Nov. 27; and five in 2027, scheduled for the following dates:

Jan. 29

Feb. 26

April 30

May 28

June 25

Meanwhile, the dates set for class suspensions will be Sept. 16, Nov. 2 and 16, and Dec. 25, 2026. In 2027, the days off will be Jan. 1 and 6, Feb. 1, March 15, and May 5.

What is the SEP’s CTE?

It is a work and planning forum for basic education schools, which include preschool, elementary, and middle school. These meetings are held before the start of each school year and then on the last Friday of every month.

The school principal and teachers take part, working together to:

Identify challenges Assess academic progress Address students’ educational needs

One of its main goals is to promote the continuous improvement of education quality by planning and implementing strategies to raise school performance.

Priority topics in CTE

These include reducing educational gaps and strengthening core skills such as reading, writing, and math.

During CTE sessions, teachers and administrators analyze each school’s specific situation, exchange experiences, share materials, and evaluate different teaching proposals. From those discussions, they seek to reach agreements and make joint decisions that improve teaching and learning conditions, always with the goal of benefiting children and teenagers.